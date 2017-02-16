Board OKs $18,477 bonus for MidAmerica Airport director

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission on Thursday approved an $18,477 bonus for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Tim Cantwell for meeting performance goals.
Cantwell declined to discuss the amount approved and referred questions about it to members of the commission.
Commission Chairman Richard Sauget could not be reached for comment. Commissioner Jim Nations, who made the motion to approve the bonus, also could not be reached.
Cantwell’s base salary is $126,692, according to county records.
Last year, Cantwell received a $20,458 bonus.
The commissioners met in closed session to discuss Cantwell’s annual bonus and then voted unanimously to approve it. They did not discuss the agreement in open session.
