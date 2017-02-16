Judge refuses to return Washington Park mayor to April ballot

Washington Park Mayor Ann Rodgers will need to run as a write-in candidate in the April 4 election after a judge denied her appeal to be put back on the ballot.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Heinz Rudolf made the ruling after a hearing Thursday afternoon.
Rodgers declined comment until after she spoke with her attorney.
Robert Sprague, chief of the county’s Democrats and the lawyer opposing Rodgers’ bid to be on the ballot, said the judge “followed the law.”
One of two competing village electoral boards booted Rodgers and her slate of candidates. The hearing Thursday contested the validity of a board set up by Judge Robert Haida. The second village board was created because two of three members of the original board were disqualified because two members are running for mayor.
