Tavern on Main expansion will bring Spanish appetizers to Belleville

Belleville restaurateur Mark Onstott is at it again.
The owner of Tavern on Main plans to open a tapas bar next door to his popular hangout in downtown Belleville.
Tapas are Spanish cuisine appetizers served on small plates.
Onstott is still considering names for the expansion tentatively set to open March 11, the same day as the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
It could possibly be called “T Squared.”
Tavern on Main, located at 301 E. Main St., has become a downtown destination since it opened four years ago. The bar offers indoor and outdoor seating, five flat screen televisions and a menu that features items such as Bourbon chicken, Asian tenderloin and Ahi tuna.
The menu at Onstott’s latest venture will feature tapas, also known as small plates, along with expansive Bourbon, wine and beer selection. There also will be an area for patrons to play shuffle board outdoors. Two doors in the tapas bar will connect it to Tavern on Main. A garage door opening on the street will make it easy for patrons to purchase drinks outside.
“We’re just really happy with being Downtown,” Onstott said. “The city is really good to us.”
This is the fourth restaurant venture for Onstott. He recently opened 1814 Eatery & Drinkery in Lebanon. The restaurant serves about two-thirds of the Tavern on Main menu, including its Sweet Italian Salad, appetizers, pizzas, burgers, entrees and pasta.
Onstott also owns Marco’s on Main and Shenanigan's Restaurant at 15 N. 64th St.
Comments