The survey says Waterloo family gets a second appearance on Family Feud

Nearly 60 people watched in anticipation on Friday night as Mary Beard’s family, the Shaffers, competed on Family Feud — and the Waterloo resident said that even months after filming her family had managed to keep the outcome of the game a secret.
Which is exactly why the watch party all thought her team, consisting of the four Shaffer sisters and their cousin, would lose their first and only game.
“It was a comeback, that’s all I have to say,” Beard said. “Everyone around me — you could tell they thought ‘... they are going to lose.’”
But, the game changed like that with one wrong answer — “nightstand” — from their opponents.
The family, who was only 11 points away from winning $20,000, advanced on to a second game, will appear in another game that airs at 6 p.m. Monday night at on KDNL ABC 30.
Beard said Friday night was full of food, laughter and excitement. Three large TVs throughout her house played the game show, which she said would be re-watched throughout the night.
“It’s funny, we forgot what the questions were until we watched tonight,” she said Friday after the show aired. “… It’s quite a jovial place right here and right now.”
The Waterloo woman said being on the show is so much harder than it appears, but watching the game brought her right back to all the excitement.
“When we finally won that thing — oh it was so damned exciting,” Beard said. “It was like reliving it all over again.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments