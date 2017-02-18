Man’s body found in St. Clair County

A man who was cutting wood near the Dupo Levee found a man’s body about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, about 75 yards off Illinois 3 and south of Cahokia, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.
“The body appears to have been there for some time and is decomposed,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a news release. “There is no ID or cause of death at this time. It will take an autopsy or other means to determine ID and cause of death. At this time no age or other information can be determined.”
Investigators are checking a missing person’s report that was filed in January 2016, but they do not know yet if this is related to the body found Saturday, Fleshren said.
The area is heavily wooded.
“The investigation is in the very early stages, and investigators are awaiting crime scene investigators with the State Police,” Fleshren said.
