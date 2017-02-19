Police issue Amber Alert for St. Louis County infant

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday afternoon for a St. Louis County infant who police say was taken by his non-custodial father.
The Overland Police Department said Brian Pullen, 40, took his 9-month-old son, who is also named Brian, from a residence in the 2200 block of Woodson Road in Overland, Mo. Police said Pullen left the scene in a maroon or red sports car, which could have possibly been a Jaguar. Police did not release a license plate number for the vehicle. Police said Pullen was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. He is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon. Police said Pullen may be en route to Fairmont City, Ill.
Brian K. Pullen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weights approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The infant was wearing a blue and white onesie.
Anyone with information should call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.
Correction: The original Amber Alert said Pullen was headed to Fairmont, Ill. The Amber Alert was later corrected to say he was en route to Fairmont City, Ill.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
