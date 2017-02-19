9-month-old baby abducted by armed father found unharmed

A 9-month-old St. Louis County infant abducted by his non-custodial father has been located safe and sound, according to police, though authorities are still searching for the father.
An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday afternoon for 9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen. Police say his non-custodial father, Brian K. Pullen, abducted the baby around 11:30 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of Woodson Road in Overland, Mo. Pullen, 40, was reportedly armed with a shotgun and is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon.
Though the baby was found safe, police were still searching for Pullen as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pullen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Another suspect, William Bowen, 37, might be with Pullen. Bowen is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Police said the two might be in a brown or maroon Hyundai or Nissan, though authorities initially thought they might be in a red Jaguar.
Anyone with information should call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.
Check back for more on this developing story.
