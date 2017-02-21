‘Hands Off Obamacare’ rally to be held today outside Bost’s Belleville office

Constituents will hold a “Hands Off Obamacare” rally outside U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville office on Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law which has come to be known as Obamacare, saying its repeal would take away health care from more than 1 million Illinoisans and drive up health care costs. Bost has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Attendees will hold candles and signs, and tell personal stories regarding the Affordable Care Act.
The “Speak Out” rallies will be held in Carbondale and Belleville as part of hundreds being held around the country as members of Congress return from Washington to their districts during this week’s Congressional recess.
The rallies will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville office at 23 Public Square.
