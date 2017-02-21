Jefferson County judge named to appellate bench

A Jefferson County judge has been named to the 5th District Appellate Court, which includes Madison and St. Clair counties.
Circuit Judge David Overstreet of the 2nd Judicial Circuit has been assigned as an appellate court justice for the 5th District, according to an announcement from Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court. Overstreet will take the seat vacated by Justice James Moore after the November election.
“It has been an honor to serve the public as a circuit judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit for the past almost-10 years,” Overstreet said. “I look forward to the challenge of serving the public on the appellate court and I am humbled by this wonderful opportunity.”
Overstreet is a graduate of David Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee College of Law, and was a partner at the Mt. Vernon law firm Neubauer & Overstreet prior to becoming a judge. He was named to the bench in 2007 and was elected by voters in 2008 and 2014.
He currently serves on the Supreme Court Judicial Mentoring Committee, the Illinois Judges Association executive committee, and is chair of the 2nd Circuit’s professionalism committee and its lawyer-to-lawyer mentoring program. He has previous served on the Supreme Court Committee on juvenile justice, the board of directors of the Illinois Judges Association, and the Jefferson County Bar Association.
He has also served on the boards of or advised the YMCA Illinois Youth and Government program, Mentors 4 Kids and a variety of youth sports teams in Jefferson County.
“Throughout his nearly 10-year tenure on the bench, Judge Overstreet has exhibited precisely the type of temperament, wisdom and strong work ethic we hope all our judges will demonstrate,” Karmeier said. “He has done an outstanding job on the circuit bench. As the Supreme Court’s unanimous assignment order reflects, the court has every confidence that he will continue to distinguish himself as a member of the appellate court.”
The assignment of Judge Overstreet takes effect Monday, and will remain in effect until otherwise ordered by the court.
Comments