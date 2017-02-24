Costello files bill that would eliminate need for FOID cards

A state representative from Smithton has filed a bill that would eliminate Illinois’ Firearm Owner’s Identification card, which is needed to buy or possess a gun.
Rep. Jerry Costello II, a Democrat, says FOID cards are a burden to “responsible” Illinois residents and prevent them from obtaining firearms and exercising their second amendment rights.
“It is burdensome on law-abiding citizens to have to overcome bureaucratic red tape in order to exercise their second amendment rights,” Costello said in a prepared statement.
All Illinois residents — barring a few who are specifically exempted, such as on-duty military personnel — must apply for a FOID card in order to legally purchase or possess a firearm or ammunition. According to Illinois State Police, the process is meant to determine whether an individual is eligible to purchase a firearm before allowing them to do so.
Currently, there are at least 22 factors that would disqualify a person from being eligible for a FOID card. Convicted felons and people convicted of aggravated assault, for example, are not eligible to receive FOID cards.
The bill would repeal the Firearm Owner Identification Act, which went into effect in 1968, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois is one of four states that requires a credential or permit for gun ownership, according to Costello.
A FOID card in Illinois costs $10 and is valid for 10 years.
State law requires Illinois State Police to either issue or deny a FOID card to an applicant within 30 days of receiving the application. But in the past, applicants have sometimes had to wait months to receive their cards, due to backlogs.
The bill is HB3178.
Residents of other states generally are allowed to possess guns in Illinois, even if they don’t have a gun permit from Illinois or their home state. Missouri and Indiana do not require gun permits for their residents to simply possess a gun in those states.
In other words, Missouri and Indiana residents can possess guns in Illinois without any type of permit, while Illinoisans are required to have a permit in order to possess a gun in Illinois.
