A sunny Monday, but chance of severe weather later tonight and Tuesday

The start of the work week shouldn’t be too bad, but things could get a little dicey in the metro-east overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The area could see some thunderstorm activity overnight Monday. An NWS outlook said large hail is the primary threat.
Here’s a look at the NWS’s seven-day forecast:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 7a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday night ... Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 51. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Comments