Suspect uses track hoe to steal $50 in coins — and did thousands of dollars worth of damage

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

2:26 What is the harvest moon?

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots