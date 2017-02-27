Belleville alderman appointed to vacant seat on St. Clair County Board

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

3:03 Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection