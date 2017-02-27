Belleville alderman appointed to vacant seat on St. Clair County Board

The St. Clair County Board on Monday approved a replacement for Dixie Seibert, who died earlier this month.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern appointed Seibert’s widower, Paul Seibert, to fill the District 10 seat until December 2018. Paul Seibert served on the Belleville City Council as Ward 6 alderman but resigned in order to become a County Board member.
People can’t serve as both a county board member and a city council member, said County Board Member Frank Heiligenstein.
Dixie Seibert had been on the County Board since December 1994. In November, Seibert was re-elected to the County Board representing the 10th District. She had served on the county board’s Environmental Committee, Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Public Safety Committee.
In other action
▪ MetroLink security: The County Board approved a contract renewal with Metro to have sheriff’s deputies provide security on MetroLink trains through June 30 of this year. The contract would be for $1.37 million and matches the wage increases of other St. Clair County Sheriff’s personnel, Major Tom Knappsaid.
Knapp said negotiations for subsequent years are ongoing.
For the 2017, sheriff’s personnel received a 3 percent wage increase.
Knapp said the rest of the contract with Metro is the same.
The sheriff’s office has one lieutenant, two sergeants and nine deputies working as MetroLink security.
▪ Queen of Hearts drawings: County Board members approved rules to allow for Queen of Hearts Raffles in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Prizes in the drawings won’t be able to exceed $500,000, and tickets can cost no more than $25, under the ordinance. Also the raffles can last up to 54 weeks.
A recent Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville awarded a prize of nearly $377,500 after the raffle lasted 49 weeks.
There will be a $25 license fee in order to have a Queen of Hearts raffle.
▪ Signal Hill Boulevard work: County Board members awarded a contract to Christ Brothers Asphalt in Lebanon for a little more than $538,200 to carry out road resurfacing of Signal Hill Boulevard.
The cost of the project came in 46 percent below the engineer’s estimate of more than $992,000, county documents say.
County Engineer Jim Fields said the cost was lower than projected because of lower than anticipated oil prices.
Fields said work is expected to begin end of April or the beginning of May and be completed by the end of the summer.
