Storms could swirl around metro-east on Mardi Gras

The National Weather Service says the metro-east could be in for a bit of a wild weather ride on this Mardi Gras.
After another unseasonably warm day that will see highs reach into the mid 70s, the threat of severe weather ramps up right around the afternoon drive. According to a severe weather outlook, the greatest risk for severe weather is across southeast and east-central Missouri and southwest and central Illinois. Threats include large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Several strong, long track tornadoes are possible. The NWS said storm spotter activation is likely this afternoon.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast from the NWS:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight... Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 51. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 51 by 9am. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 57. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
