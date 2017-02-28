Metro-East News

State’s attorney, school superintendent to discuss sales tax votes

By Joseph Bustos

BELLEVILLE

Business leaders were to hear a presentation Wednesday morning on two sales tax referendums that will appear on St. Clair County ballots in the April election.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly and Belleville School District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier were scheduled to speak at a Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Issues and Eggs forum about sales tax hike proposals on the April ballot. The forum is at Bellacourt Place.

One sales tax increase is a 1-cent hike to bolster public safety in St. Clair County, to bolster law enforcement and firefighting capabilities. Another 1-cent sales tax increase would go toward school facilities in the county. Neither sales tax would apply toward groceries, medication or titled vehicles. The public safety sales tax would sunset after 12 years if voters approve the measure.

