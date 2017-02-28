East St. Louis residents react to doctor’s story with hope, action

An unexpected act of kindness is shining light on East St. Louis.
Days after a doctor found help when his car broke down in the city, East St. Louis residents are beaming with pride.
Street crews are busy filling potholes, too.
In case you missed it, Dr. Bill Daily was on his way to perform heart surgery at Memorial Hospital in Belleville when his car broke down near 26th Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis. Good Samaritans in the city came to his aid.
But this isn’t the first time East St. Louis residents have assisted a person in need.
“East St. Louis is an invigorating and growing community with wonderful people in it,” said Dan Nickerson, principal at Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School. “It’s wonderful that people can see the real people who live in East St. Louis.”
When asked by the Belleville News-Democrat, students at Sister Thea Bowman and residents across the city described their community as “hopeful,” “united” and “full of integrity.”
In the video “We are East St. Louis” students and residents share sentiments about the doctor’s story.
