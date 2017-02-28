East St. Louis residents react to doctor’s story with hope, action

0:42 Allegiant Air helps MidAmerica one flight at a time Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:03 Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni

1:08 Allegiant Adds Destin-Fort Walton Destination

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business