U.S. Rep. Mike Bost releases statement on President Trump’s address

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released a statement after President Donald J. Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.
“I appreciate the president highlighting some of the work he and Congress are pursuing to empower America’s families and job creators. Particularly important to Southern Illinois have been our shared efforts to roll back many of the job-killing policies impacting our coal and farming communities.
“I look forward to working with the administration on additional issues important to our region, including providing regulatory reform to get relief to hardworking small businesses, fixing our health care system so we are providing meaningful choices to working families, fulfilling our commitments to our veterans, and furthering the Buy American initiative. I am hopeful that both parties can find areas of common ground moving forward to achieve this positive, pro-growth agenda.”
Comments