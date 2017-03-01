Bunker Hill man killed when his ATV is hit by deputy’s patrol car

A 42-year-old Bunker Hill man riding an all-terrain vehicle died in a crash with a sheriff’s deputy in Macoupin County on Tuesday night.
Illinois State Police said Michael Cathorall was riding an ATV north on Illinois 159, near Illinois 138, about 9 p.m.
Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Burnet, 37, also was northbound, responding to a call for a domestic disturbance. Burnet had the lights and siren of his squad car activated, according to State Police.
The ATV did not have lights on, police said. The squad car hit the rear of the ATV.
Cathorall, who was thrown off the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was shut down for about five hours. An ISP crash-reconstruction team was called to investigate.
Comments