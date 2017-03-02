One dead, one in custody in Granite City stabbing

A man who was injured in a stabbing Wednesday night in Granite City has died, and Grantie City Police had a person in custody Thursday.
According to a news release Thursday morning from the Granite City Police Department, police were still investigating what happened around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue. Police said they were not immediately releasing the name of the dead man or of the person who was in custody.
Police said they were not looking for any additional suspects.
Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said his office would issue a press release later with the identity of the dead man.
Police said they were referring the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
