Hhgregg to close 6 Illinois stores in nationwide downsizing

Hhgregg is closing 40 percent of the company’s stores in an effort to turn around a 22 percent drop in sales during the quarter that ended in December.
The Chicago Tribune reports the electronics retailer will close 88 stores — eliminating approximately 1,500 jobs.
Twelve of the retailer’s 18 stores in Illinois will remain open — stores closing include locations in Schaumburg, Bloomingdale, Arlington Heights, Nile, Springfield and Champaign, according to The Consumerist.
“We feel strongly that the markets we will remain in are the right ones for our customers and our business model. Our team is dedicated to moving forward and being a profitable 132 store, multiregional chain where we will continue to be a dominant force in appliances, electronics and home furnishings,” Hhgregg president and CEO Robert Riesbeck told the Tribune.
The Chicago Tribune also reported that the company is also closing three distribution centers in Maryland, Florida and Pennsylvania.
A Bloomberg report confirmed the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
