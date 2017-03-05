Granite City Works employee dies after rail yard incident

A Granite City Works employee died after an incident in the steel plant’s rail yard Sunday morning, according to a statement from U.S. Steel, which owns the plant.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. The employee’s family has been notified, according to company spokeswoman Erin DiPietro, but the worker’s identity had not been released as of Sunday night.
DiPietro said an investigation is underway.
“We will work closely with the United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout the process,” DiPietro said in a prepared statement.
The company also activated an Employee Assistance Program to offer services to the employee’s family and coworkers.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the employee's family and his coworkers,” the statement said.
No further details were immediately available.
