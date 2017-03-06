Metro-east could be in for another stormy night

The metro-east could be in line for another round of severe weather on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A hazardous weather outlook posted by the NWS, said severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday night. The storms could come during the evening hours, especially across central and southeast Missouri. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but there is a chance for isolated large hail and tornadoes. Southern Illinois felt the effects of storms last Tuesday that originated in Missouri.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night ... Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night ... Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
