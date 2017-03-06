Metro-east could see damaging winds, hail Monday night

While National Weather Service meteorologists have issued a hazardous weather outlook for Southern Illinois and parts of Missouri, they say this storm will be different than last week’s string of storms that rocked the region.
The hazardous weather notice warns of possible severe thunderstorms Monday night, across central and southeast Missouri. The storm could bring damaging winds and a chance for isolated large hail and tornadoes.
“It’s a different type of setup than last week,” NWS meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said. “... Thunderstorms will form into a line and move into the rest of the area —the threat of that is damaging winds. There are threats of tornadoes, more so in western Missouri than in Illinois.”
The Southern Illinois counties under the hazardous weather outlook include Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion, Washington, Randolph, Adams, Brown, Pike, Calhoun, and Jersey.
“Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight ahead of a cold front,” a weather service notice stated. “Threats include damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.”
Below, the NWS seven-day forecast.
Tonight ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday night... Clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday night ... Showers likely between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday night ... Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night ... A 70 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
