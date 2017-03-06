Sources say Gordmans preparing to file for bankruptcy

Bloomberg reported Monday that Gordmans Stores, Inc. — a Midwest department store chain — is gearing up to file for bankruptcy.
While sources in the Bloomberg report asked not to be named, they said the filing could come this month.
The company, which is based out of Omaha, Nebraska, has seen a 75 percent decrease in shares over the last year.
Gordmans representatives did not immediately return Bloomberg’s request for comment.
According to the retailer’s website, the store has several Illinois locations including Fairview Heights, Champaign, Peoria and Springfield.
The chain sells apparel, shoes, beauty products and other items at discounted prices.
