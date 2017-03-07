Lightning strike causes fire in Belleville home

No one was injured early Tuesday morning after a house on Lebanon Avenue was struck by lighting.
According to a Twitter post by the Belleville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residence in the 700 block of Lebanon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Lightning struck the roof of the residence and sparked a fire in the attic.
Those inside the house were able to safely make it out and no one was injured. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Lightning strike to a roof & fire in attic. 700 block of Lebanon. Handled quickly by your #BFD. No injuries. All occupants ssfe! pic.twitter.com/Jc8Jsk2PNN— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) March 7, 2017
Belleville FD on scene and have confirmed a lightning strike to the residence. Lebanon Ave closed in both directions near the 700blk.Posted by St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments