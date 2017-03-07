Metro-East News

March 7, 2017 7:03 AM

Lightning strike causes fire in Belleville home

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

BELLEVILLE

No one was injured early Tuesday morning after a house on Lebanon Avenue was struck by lighting.

According to a Twitter post by the Belleville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residence in the 700 block of Lebanon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Lightning struck the roof of the residence and sparked a fire in the attic.

Those inside the house were able to safely make it out and no one was injured. The fire was quickly extinguished.

 

Belleville FD on scene and have confirmed a lightning strike to the residence. Lebanon Ave closed in both directions near the 700blk.

Posted by St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos