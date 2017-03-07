Monroe County Board chairman seeks to challenge Costello for House seat

1:15 Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64 Pause

0:33 Allegiant Air Punta Gorda/Fort Myers flight giveaway

1:23 Belleville names new alderman

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:07 Family loses home after storms rip through Southern Illinois