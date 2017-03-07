Metro-East News

March 7, 2017 2:06 PM

It opened less than two years ago. Now a clothing store at St. Clair Square is closing.

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

A women’s clothing store at the St. Clair Square Mall will close after its parent company has decided to shutter all of its properties as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Officials with North Dakota-based Vanity announced on Thursday that it will close all 140 of its stores after being in business for more than 50 years. Among those stores is one located in the St. Clair Square Mall. According to a store employee, the Fairview Heights location opened in the summer of 2015. It currently has five part-time employees.

The Fairview Heights store is one of six in Illinois. The others are in Peoria, Peru, Quincy, Rockford and Springfield. Vanity, which was incorporated in 1966, has stores in 27 states.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance catches robbers yanking ATM out of gas station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos