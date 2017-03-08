Metro-East News

March 8, 2017 12:46 PM

Belleville Police to hold ‘Citizen Police Academy’

News-Democrat

The Belleville Police Department will hold an eight-week program of informational sessions about the force and how it operates.

Called the “Citizen Police Academy,” it is the department’s first such program, which will provide education about a number of topics, including use of force, Major Case Squad, patrol operations, code enforcement, narcotics investigations, and other things, according to a press release.

“The academy is designed to give participants a realistic view of the day-to-day operations of police work,” Master Sgt. Christ Mattingly wrote in the release.

Preference will be given to people who live, work or study within Belleville. The program will include a four-hour ride-along and a tour of the new police headquarters.

The Citizen Police Academy will meet once a week for eight weeks, starting on April 12. People interested in participating must complete an application that can be found at belleville.net/citizenpoliceacademy. Applications are due on April 5.

