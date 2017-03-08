Kelly argues against time limits on sex cases involving children

1:50 St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Team shares message of courage, strength Pause

0:32 Car crashes on Interstate 64 near New Baden

2:09 Shiloh police detectives honored at board meeting

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:39 Student of the week Olivia Futrell

0:33 Allegiant Air Punta Gorda/Fort Myers flight giveaway

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints