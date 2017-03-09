High school basketball game canceled after report of gun; officials reviewing

A recent basketball game at East St. Louis Senior High between the Flyers and the Granite City Warriors was canceled after some students reported seeing someonewith a gun in the stands.
No gun was found, but police said they’re reviewing what happened and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.
East St. Louis Police Capt. Bobby Cole was at the game, which started at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. He said the students who said they saw someone with a gun were seated in the bleachers on the west side of the gym.
Cole said that although no gun was ever found, several students in the area were upset and running about, so a decision was made to cancel the game.
Cole said there apparently was some type of dispute in the bleachers beforehand.
“We understand it was over a cell phone,” Cole said.
Cole said that to his knowledge, there have not been any previous reports of guns inside an East St. Louis basketball game. He emphasized that canceling the game was a precautionary step.
“It was a precautionary measure. Not all of the students were involved, and no adults were involved. Just a handful of students,” Cole said. “But in the interest of the safety of the students and adults who were not involved, the game was canceled.”
He said no one was injured and there have been several meetings between district officials and the police department. He said steps are being taken to prevent such problems.
“People are supposed to be at games to cheer on their teams. Parents are there to watch their children,” Cole said. “It’s supposed to be a fun atmosphere, and that’s the way we plan to keep it.”
