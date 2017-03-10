Local elementary school finalist in contest for visit from Rauner

New Baden Elementary School is one of five finalists to receive a visit from Gov. Bruce Rauner.
As part of Rauner’s Learning Tour contest, more than a hundred schools submitted a video to show innovative ways students are learning. New Baden’s video was submitted by kindergarten teacher Katie Mense.
“It was incredibly exciting to see the passion for learning from our teachers and students,” Rauner said. “They put a lot of time and effort into showing Illinois how they are furthering their education, and we thank them for their enthusiasm. Originally, we had planned to have three finalists, but because we had so many great submissions, we decided to have five.”
The other finalists are Stratford Middle School in Bloomingdale, Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Richland County Elementary School in Olney, and Homewood Flossmoor High School in Homewood.
To vote for a school, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G7MVDKR. The school with most votes will be first on Rauner’s learning tour, the governor’s office said. Voting ends on March 17 at 5 p.m.
