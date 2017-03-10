Metro-East News

Gander Mountain president: Stores will remain open

O’FALLON

Outdoor recreation retailer Gander Mountain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, company President Jay Tibbets announced in a statement Friday.

Tibbets said the move is an “important step in our restructuring,” but said Gander Mountain stores will remain open and stocked.

A 61,000-square-foot Gander Mountain store opened in O’Fallon in May 2015, becoming the company’s first store in the metro-east. The company also has stores in Chesterfield and Fenton, Mo.

The O’Fallon store is highly visible from Interstate 64 and features a selection of gear and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, boating and archery.

“As we go through this process, the 7,000 employees of Gander Mountain will do everything in their power to make it invisible and inconsequential to you,” Tibbets said in the statement.

