Alorton man pleads guilty to voter fraud during 2013 election

A 29-year-old Alorton man has pled guilty to voter fraud charges in connection with the April 2013 election.
Steveland Kidd was sentenced to 12 days in the St. Clair County Jail although he was eligible for probation. Kidd is barred from electioneering or campaign activities and is cooperating with the state.
Kidd, whose last known address was 4301 Walnut Ave. in Alorton, was charged with two counts of violating absentee ballots. The charge means that Kidd, knowing he was not the voter, spouse, parent child, brother, or sister of the voter or a representative of a company, engaged in the business of making deliveries to the election authority. Kidd unlawfully took an absentee ballot during Alorton municipal elections, a class 3 criminal felony.
The case was investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Richard Watson said at the time that his department had conducted 200 interviews with people during a two-week period after his department received numerous complaints from Alorton residents about voter fraud.
“We had to expend a lot of man (hours) to do the investigation, but it was worth it. It’s not like we have DNA or forensics. We have to interview people. They have to be relevant and reliable for us to get charges issued,” Watson said. “Voting is a right we have in this country. We need to hold it sacred; if we undermine the voting system, we undermine our entire democracy.”
Comments