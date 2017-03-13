This man had to walk 3 hours to work. A local police officer changed that.

Nick Bonness walks about three hours each way from Belleville to his job in Fairview Heights every night he’s on the schedule, but an act of kindness by a local police officer has made his commute a little easier.
Bonness works the night shift as a security guard at the entrance to the Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, the police department said in a post on social media. Police often give Bonness rides when it’s raining or snowing, but Officer Clay Mason took that effort a step further, the post said.
Mason surprised Bonness with a brand new bicycle on Saturday night. The officer also installed lights on the bike because Bonness rides at night.
“True acts of kindness come in all shapes and forms, many go unnoticed. We felt Officer Mason’s generosity could not go ignored,” the post said. “Although Officer Mason was reluctant to tell anyone about his gift or have his picture taken. Officer Mason is a true asset to the Fairview Heights Police Department and our community.”
