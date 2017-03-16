Firefighters battle blaze at Glen Carbon home

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon.
Initial reports were that children were in the home when it caught fire.
The home was on Dogwood Lane.
For more on this developing story, return to bnd.com.
March 16, 2017 7:05 AM
Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon.
Initial reports were that children were in the home when it caught fire.
The home was on Dogwood Lane.
For more on this developing story, return to bnd.com.
Comments