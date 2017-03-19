Fire at Ameren substation leaves New Athens without power

A fire at an Ameren substation near New Athens left residents in the area without power Sunday evening.
The Ameren outage map showed that between 500 and 1,000 customers were without power as of 7:15 p.m.
Ameren could not be reached for details.
