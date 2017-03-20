Man shot at Busch Stadium MetroLink stop

A man was shot in the head and gravely injured late Sunday night as he stood on the platform of the Busch Stadium MetroLink station, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The man’s condition was not immediately available, though homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting, the newspaper reports.
The shot came from inside a train, where a father and son were being harassed by four males and two females, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said. The group was reportedly asking the father and son for money. The son offered $5 and someone in the group grabbed the money then pistol-whipped the son.
Sometime during the assault, the gun was fired and hit the man standing on the platform. The man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and is perhaps homeless. He did not appear to be involved in the altercation, the police chief said.
The group might have fled the train at the stadium stop.
Authorities continue to investigate the assault and are seeking surveillance footage.
