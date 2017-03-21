He tampered with another person’s ballot. Now he’s going to prison.

A 40-year-old Cahokia man has been sentenced to two years in state prison for falsifying or tampering with an absentee ballot.
Brian O. McDouglar unlawfully took the absentee ballot of a voter with whom he had no relation and deposited it into the mail, according to court records. Marking or tampering with an absentee ballot is a Class 3 felony.
Since 2010, there have been seven felony conviction for violations of election laws in St. Clair County.
“This doesn’t justify citizens not voting, and this doesn’t justify ignorant, unconstitutional voting measures, but it certainly justifies continued resources to investigate this twisting and mutating of our most important civic duty,” St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said.
Kelly said whenever his office can get sufficient evidence under the law, “it must be prosecuted because prosecution means protection and we must protect the integrity of the system.”
McDouglar was sentenced by Circuit Judge Jan Fiss. Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Lewis prosecuted the case.
Comments