Local congressman fined by FEC after not reporting $95K in campaign donations

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ campaign had to pay a $3,400 fine to the Federal Elections Commission after it did not list $95,000 in contributions in the campaign’s quarterly report filed in April of last year, the congressman’s office confirmed.
Ashley Phelps, the spokeswoman for the Taylorville Republican, said there was a clerical error in the campaign’s software that wasn’t caught by the campaign treasurer.
The campaign did file an amended report that included the donations.
“We immediately self reported to the FEC and negotiated the fine based on fact we self reported and it was a software (error),” Phelps said. “There’s nothing wrong with the donations, just the fact there was a software error that caused us to under report.”
Phelps said the fine was paid out of campaign dollars.
According to the FEC, Davis’ campaign committee agreed to develop and implement a “compliance operations manual that includes internal controls consistent with” the commission’s recommended best practices.
A representative from the campaign also had to participate in an FEC conference or webinar with the FEC’s information division, under the agreement between the campaign and the commission.
The agreement between Davis’ campaign and the FEC was finalized in October.
