Edwardsville man faces charges of sexually abusing, sexually assaulting a minor

A 35-year-old Edwardsville man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a minor after an investigation by Granite City police, according to Madison County court documents.
Michael Weis is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 7 for two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of criminal sexual assault. The charges indicate the victim or victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 when the alleged abuse and assaults occurred.
Judge Jennifer Hightower set his bail at $250,000. Court records state he is not in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Weis’ previous court record in Madison County includes minor traffic charges and an ordinance violation.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
