March 24, 2017 6:55 PM

Get ready for major storms Friday night

By Dana Rieck

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for several Southern Illinois counties just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The notice states the main threats of Friday night’s strong thunderstorms are damaging winds and large hail.

“Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. These thunderstorms will be capable of large hail, locally damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes,” the outlook stated.

Counties in Illinois included in the outlook are Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion, Washington, Randolph, Adams, Brown, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe.

