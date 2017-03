Construction companies among donors backing tax increase for schools

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville Pause

4:40 African immigrant shares inspiring story in memoir

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case