0:38 Firefighters battle blaze at West End tavern in Millstadt Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:46 Which one is the best? 6 strip mall restaurants around the metro-east

1:29 Feeding feral cats, controlling wild population

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:21 Candidate Dennis Weygandt talks about why you should vote for him

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referendums

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville