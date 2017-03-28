Woman shot outside Schnucks store; man found dead in van

A woman was shot Tuesday morning outside a Schnucks store in Ladue, Mo. Later in the morning, a man was found dead in a vehicle that was spotted fleeing the store.
A police officer who was on patrol in the area of Clayton Road and Lindbergh Boulevard heard shots and found a woman on the ground, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The woman was near an entrance to the Schnucks store. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition wasn’t immediately known.
The shooting happened between 4:30 and 5 a.m., the newspaper reported.
Later in the morning, a man was found dead in a van, slumped behind the wheel, on Woodland Drive near Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights, the Post-Dispatch reported. Police suspect that the man shot himself.
The woman reportedly worked at the store. Workers were arriving for shifts at the time of the shooting.
News photos showed multiple crime-scene markers on the pavement outside the store.
The store temporarily closed, and workers were kept away.
Police were investigating how the man and woman were connected.
