Early-morning fire destroys home in Fairview Heights

An early-morning house fire destroyed a home in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail, according to the Fairview-Caseyville Township Fire Protection District.
French Village Fire Department, O’Fallon Fire Department and Northwest Fire Department responded to help put out the flames in the vacant home. Signal Hill Fire Department manned the Fairview-Caseyville engine house while firefighters were battling the blaze.
The fire engulfed the home shortly after 1 a.m.
Fairview Fire Department Deputy Chief Bruce Green said a family used to reside at the home, but left after a drive-by shooting on their home a few weeks ago. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately, Green said.
An Illinois State Fire Marshal investigator was at the home later Wednesday morning attempting to determine a cause. He declined to speak with a reporter.
Comments