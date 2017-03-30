St. Louis udderly transfixed by cows loosed upon North City

Six cows escaped from a slaughterhouse in North City for a brief respite from their inevitable fate Thursday afternoon.
The band of cattle maneuvered their way out of the Star Packing Company through an unsecured door, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police were called about 1 p.m. to catch the rebellious beasts as they galloped down neighborhood streets and infiltrated peoples’ backyards, according to various broadcast media.
One cow recorded by KMOV angrily burst through a fence in an episode that briefly turned onlookers into participants in an impromptu Running of the Bulls.
The cows loped northeast for nearly two miles with police, SWAT units and animal-control agents on their tails, according to the Post-Dispatch. At some point, they split up. Authorities closed in, and the bovine spree came to an end.
One cow was detained at 14th and Destrehan Streets, according to the Post-Dispatch. Two more were corralled near the Little Sisters of the Poor. The final three were taken at 20th Street and Bremen Avenue.
The herd was apprehended by 6 p.m.
