St. Louis Zoo chosen as best zoo in nation

2:33 NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits SIUE Pause

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

1:00 Candidate Libby Barbeau talks about why you should vote for her

1:03 Candidate Jennifer Gain Meyer talks about why you should vote for her

2:12 Edwardsville High student to perform ballet at The Fox

2:08 Metro-east students prepare for the SAT

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video