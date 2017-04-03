Metro-East News

Firefighters, police respond to explosion at south St. Louis building

Emergency crews responded to a boiler explosion at a building near the Soulard neighborhood on Monday morning, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The explosion occurred at a building on Russell Boulevard, according to the department. Three buildings were affected. The fire department’s Collapse Rescue Task Force and St. Louis police responded to the location. Fox2 reports the Loy-Lange Box Company was where the explosion occurred.

Check back for more on this developing story.

