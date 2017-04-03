Metro-East News

April 3, 2017 12:29 PM

Washington Park man charged with killing man, woman and unborn child

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’f Office charged a Washington Park man with killing a man, a woman and her unborn child.

Chontez L. Graham is accused of shooting Anthony Pannell Jr. in the head and neck, killing him, on Sept. 4. Graham is also charged with shooting Amber Bieser to death on the same day. Bieser was pregnant when she and her unborn child died.

State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly also charged Graham with shooting and wounding Javon Lavington. Graham also faces two charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Judge Heinz Rudolph set Graham’s bail at $1 million

Illinois State Police, the Washington Park Police Department, the Jefferson City, Mo. Police Department and the Cahokia Police Department investigated the cases.

