Steers who escaped slaughterhouse heading to sanctuary farm

Six cows who escaped a slaughterhouse in North City on Thursday will be heading to greener pastures, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The steers have been bought by the Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary that also rehabilitates children in difficult circumstances at farms in Tennessee and California.
Nearly $20,000 was raised to purchase the cows.
The cows left through the city abattoir through an open gate and eluded law enforcement and animal control agents for five hours.
After the cows were captured, they waited at the Star Packing Company until the terms of their release could be settled.
